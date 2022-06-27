Southeast Texas community development group offering housing help to those behind on rent, utilities

“We're helping with back rent, back utilities, and we assist with rent going forward, which is two months.”

PORT ARTHUR, Texas — While many around the country are struggling to make ends meet amid rising cost in the wake of the global pandemic a Southeast Texas group said they can help Southeast Texans pay their rent and utilities.

Legacy Community Development Corp is an area non-profit organization that has a new program that they hope will help those struggling to get by.

Several of the organization’s programs address area housing needs, including programs that combat homelessness and offer help becoming homeowner. Their newest program provide rental and utility assistance.

"It's a great need,” Tanadalon Latulas, Legacy Community Development Corp’s lead caseworker, said. “It's a great need in our community. Pretty much everyone has been impacted.”

Jefferson County also recently added the Jefferson County Rental Assistance Program, Latulas said.

“We're helping families impacted by COVID-19,” Latulas said. “We're helping with back rent, back utilities, and we assist with rent going forward, which is two months.”

To qualify for the program, applicants must live in Jefferson County and must be behind on their rent and utilities for at least a month. The non-profit may still have something to offer those who do not qualify.

“We help people dealing with homelessness,” Latulas said. “We assist with food. We assist with a week's worth of hotel stay. We assist with clothing.”

Latulas knows that sometimes people are afraid to come forward and admit their needs, but she wants to emphasize that they are there to help.

“We just want to make sure that we help people just overcome the trials and tribulations that they're going through,” Latulas said.

Those who want to apply can call the organization at 409-832-2723 or go to their website.