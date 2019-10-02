NEWTON, Texas — Classes have been cancelled for all Newton ISD campuses Monday through Wednesday, February 11-13, due to an employee of the elementary school being treated for meningitis symptoms according to a Newton ISD Facebook post.

Thursday and Friday are scheduled school holidays, and classes will resume on Monday, February 18 according to the post.

An outside professional cleaning company will clean the elementary campus during the week according to the post.

All schools are being thoroughly cleaned according to the post.

The type of meningitis affecting the elementary school employee has not been confirmed.

From a Newton Independent School District Facebook post:

Newton ISD School Closure

Classes at all Newton ISD campuses will be cancelled Monday-Wednesday, February 11th-13th. Thursday and Friday are scheduled school holidays. Classes will resume on Monday, February 18th.

Parents of elementary students should be aware that we have a school employee that is being treated for meningitis symptoms. The type of meningitis has not been confirmed at this time. Parents are encouraged to keep a watchful eye on their children's health and seek medical attention if needed. Below is a link that can provide additional information about meningitis.

https://www.dshs.texas.gov/IDCU/disease/Bacterial-Meningitis.doc

All schools are being thoroughly cleaned during the week with the added protection of having an outside professional company come in and clean the elementary campus to ensure the health and safety of students and staff. We look forward to seeing our students return on Monday, February 18th.