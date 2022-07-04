Newton City Council may close police department, transfer law enforcement to county

Both agenda items mention "possible action" so there is a chance the council could vote on the issue Thursday night.

NEWTON, Texas — Newton City Council members will be discussing getting rid of the small East Texas city's police department during their meeting this week.

Council members will be discussing shutting down the Newton Police Department and transferring city law enforcement responsibilities to the Newton County Sheriff's Office according to two items on the agenda for Thursday night's meeting.

Both agenda items mention "possible action" so there is a chance the council could vote on the issue Thursday night.

The agenda was posted on Monday, July 4, 2022.

Agenda item seven mentions discontinuing law enforcement by the city as well as a repeal of all ordinances and resolutions dealing with the creation of and any action of a police department.

Agenda item eight mentions providing "funding" to pay the county for law enforcement.

GET NEWS & WEATHER ALERTS | Download the 12News App to your mobile device

CRIME STOPPERS APP | Download the P3 Tips App

Here's the exact wording of the two agenda items...

7. Consider and Possible Action to discontinue Law Enforcement and a Police Department for the City of Newton thereby transferring responsibilities to Newton County, repealing all ordinance and resolutions on the creation of a police department and repealing all ordinances that include any action by the police department.

8. Consider and Possible Action to provide funding to Newton County for Law Enforcement.

The meeting will take place Thursday evening, July 7, 2022, at 6 p.m. in the Newton City Hall conference room. City hall is located at 101 North Street in Newton.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.