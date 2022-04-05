Entergy partners with Lamar University to add second public electric car charging station on campus

The power company provided a $14,000 grant to the university to install the new charger

BEAUMONT, Texas — Electric vehicle drivers in Southeast Texas now have one more charging station available in the area.

Entergy Texas and Lamar University have partnered to add a second electric vehicle, or EV, charging station outside the Lamar Police Department on the campus according to a news release from Entergy.

The power company provided a $14,000 grant to the university to install the new charger the release said.

The new charging station is available for use by anyone the release said.

"We are pleased to have added the electric vehicle charging capabilities to our campus and we are grateful for the support that Entergy Texas has provided,” Bert Wagner, interim chief operations officer at Lamar University, was quoted as saying in the release.

PlugShare.com lists at least a dozen EV charging stations currently available in Southeast Texas including the new one at Lamar, one at Lamar's Montagne Center and one at Lamar Institute of Technology.

The charging station at the Montagne Center was added in 2019 Wagner said according to the release.

The Edison Electric Institute estimates 18 million EVs will be on U.S. roads by 2030.

If you're thinking about buying an EV, Entergy's eTech program offers customers an incentive for purchasing electric vehicle charging infrastructure.

