Nederland man who played alongside Loretta Lynn mourns her loss, reminisces on her legacy

"RIP Loretta. The world just lost a wonderful lady," David Varnado said.

NEDERLAND, Texas — Nationwide, people are mourning the loss of a Country Music Hall of Famer. A Nederland man who played alongside her is remembering the time they spent together.

Loretta Lynn died on Tuesday, October 4, 2022 at her home in Tennessee. She was 90 years old.

Lynn had been described as a country queen. Her death hit area fiddler David Varnado especially hard.

"My heart hurts," Varnado said. "RIP Loretta. The world just lost a wonderful lady."

The Nederland man is praying for the family. Varnado has played with some of country music's biggest stars, including Loretta Lynn, according to the Museum of the Gulf Coast.

Varnado thought Lynn treated her band like royalty and treated him like family.

"I was so proud to be in her band as a coal miner," Varnado said.

Varnado described her as a funny person, who wanted to make people laugh all the time. Varnado said Lynn as one of the best bosses he ever had.

"Great times and many miles on the road behind us," Varnado said. "Just an absolute wonderful person to be around and work for."

Lynn was a woman who made history. She was the first woman to ever be named entertainer of the year at the genre's two major awards shows, according to the Associated Press.

The first was by the Country Music Association in 1972 and the second was by the Academy of Country Music three years later.

Lynn's husband preceded her in death in 1966, The couple had six children, 17 grandchildren and four step-grandchildren.