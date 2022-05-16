Motorcyclist from Orange killed, woman seriously hurt in Saturday night crash in Port Arthur

Police said the 32-year-old had already died when crews arrived.

PORT ARTHUR, Texas — Police released the name of a 32-year-old motorcyclist killed in a two-vehicle accident in Port Arthur on Saturday.

Wayne Joseph Prosperie from Orange was killed when his 2021 Honda motorcycle collided with a car on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive/Highway 82 just before 9 Saturday night. Prosperie had already died when crews arrived to the scene according to a Port Arthur Police Department news release. A 34-year-old woman was riding with him and was seriously hurt.

The other driver was not hurt according to the release. The wreck happened in the 1100 block of MLK Dr.

The police department is still working to figure out what caused the fatal collision.

From a Port Arthur Police Department news release:

On Saturday, 05-14-2022 at approximately 8:47pm, the Port Arthur Police Department responded to the 1100 Blk of MLK DR in reference to a major traffic accident involving two vehicles. Upon arrival to this location, officers found the operator of a 2021 red Honda motorcycle to be deceased. This subject was identified as Wayne Joseph Prosperie M/WHT 32 Y.O.A. Mr. Porsperie was a resident of Orange TX. A F/WHT passenger on the motorcycle sustained serious injuries during this accident and was transported to a local hospital. She was 34 Y.O.A. The second vehicle involved in this accident was a 2011 Lincoln passenger car. The driver of this vehicle was unharmed. The cause of this accident is currently under investigation by the Port Arthur Police Departments Advanced Accident Reconstruction Unit along with the Criminal Investigations Division.