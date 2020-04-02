MAURICEVILLE, Texas — People living in Mauriceville have something to be thankful for Tuesday now that the post office has reopened, months after Imelda forced it to close its doors.

The building flooded in September, and have since been operating out of a tent.

Community members stepped up and helped with recovery efforts, making it possible to reopen the building for the first time on Tuesday morning.

According to the post office, they receive no tax dollars for operating expenses.

They rely on the sale of postage, products and services to fund operations. Customers came through the newly-opened post office all day on Tuesday.

David Totino lives in Mauriceville. He said it's not the first obstacle the community has had to overcome.

"We have had to work through difficulties before, so we work through this one but I'm glad to get the post office back and hope it doesn't become another Harvey or Imelda," Totino said.

The post office has resumed regular business hours. In a statement, the postal service apologized to customers for the inconvenience.

