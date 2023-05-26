LIST: Memorial Day weekend events in Southeast Texas

Memorial Day pays tribute to American military members who have died in service to the U.S.

BEAUMONT, Texas — Memorial Day, observed the last Monday in May each year, is a holiday that pays tribute to American military members who have died in service to the U.S.

The first observance of Decoration Day honored soldiers who died in the Civil War, the deadliest war in American history. The U.S. Army Airborne and Special Operations Museum says General John Logan, leader of an organization for Northern Civil War veterans, called for a nationwide day of remembrance. He chose May 30 because it wasn’t the anniversary of any Civil War battle.

Here's a few Memorial Day celebrations and events around Southeast Texas.

Friday, May 26

VFW Post 2033 Flags & Poppies

Friday 9 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Walmart in Woodville VFW Post 2033 will be giving away poppies and American flags on Friday and Saturday.



Saturday, May 27

Memorial Day Flag Planting

Saturday, 8:30 a.m. - 11a.m.

Forest Lawn Memorial Park, 4955 Pine St in Beaumont Scouts, veterans and patriotic citizens are invited to help plant flags for the 6,500 veterans buried at the cemetery.



Evergreen Cemetery Association's Memorial Day service

Sunday at 10 a.m.

First Full Gospel Church, 3290 Pine St in Beaumont The Evergreen Cemetery Association and Jefferson County Historical Commission will honor veterans interred at Evergreen Cemetery. Newly erected headstones for Private Jerry Lloyd, a Buffalo Soldier, and Sergeant George Shaw. Lloyd was previously unrecognized and buried in an unmarked grave.



VFW Post 2033 Flags & Poppies

Saturday 9 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Walmart in Woodville VFW Post 2033 will be giving away poppies and American flags on Friday and Saturday.



Memorial Day Crawfish Boil

Saturday at Noon

Faith tabernacle at 3345 U.S. 69 S, in Kountze

Sunday, May 28

Orange County Memorial Day Ceremony

Sunday at 6:15 p.m.

First Church of the Nazarene at 3810 Martin Luther King Jr Dr in Orange Annual Memorial Day performance of the Community Band of Southeast Texas



Monday, May 29

Forest Lawn Memorial Day event

Monday at 10 a.m.

Forest Lawn Memorial Park, 4955 Pine St in Beaumont

Port Neches & VFW 4820 Memorial Day Ceremony

Monday at 10:30 a.m.

Oak Bluff Memorial Park at 618 Block Street in Port Neches Annual Memorial Day performance of the Community Band of Southeast Texas for VFW Post 4820 and Oak Bluff Memorial Park



