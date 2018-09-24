BEAUMONT — Seven fights were reported Thursday at Marshall Middle School in Beaumont, according to principal Paul Breaux.

Breaux released a statement on the school's Facebook page the next day, taking responsibility for what occurred and explaining to parents what happened.

In the post he says "I want to take this opportunity to reach out to you and respond to your valued concerns. As many of you have stated, yesterday (Thursday) was not a good day and I take full responsibility."

All students involved in the fights were given appropriate and serious consequences according to the principal.

Breaux continues in the post saying one of the fights involved an on-duty officer, but adds no teachers were harmed or involved in these fights.

He did go onto say "Many teachers reacted swiftly and appropriately to break up fights and intervene.

12News reached out to the school, and a spokesperson for the district, but we haven't heard back.

It's unclear what caused all of these fights to occur, but the school has made some changes as a result.

More officers are now on campus and a new staggered release procedure after school is now in place.

Friday, all three grades (6th-8th) participated in assemblies to discuss the seriousness of fighting.

While no parents wanted to be interviewed on camera, one of our reporters spoke to a couple dozen people Monday afternoon.

Some say they were still unaware of what took place last week and were never notified.

Others who knew about the fights, tell our reporter they're concerned with that many fights taking place in the school on one day.

Breaux also referenced in his post, reports of cell phones being stolen in the boys locker room on Wednesday, the day before the fights.

"There were breaches of security all of which have been remedied," says Breaux. "New locker room procedures are in place.

Police did get involved and were at the school on Friday.

Breaux says "Police have been notified and actions have been taken."

