Buna man dies while trimming tree Monday afternoon after falling off ladder

The 66-year-old man was knocked off a ladder by a large tree limb.
Credit: 12News

BUNA, Texas — A 66-year-old Buna man died Monday afternoon while trimming a tree.

On Monday, July 3, 2023 around 2:30 p.m. a large limb knocked the man off his ladder at the 2100 block of FM 2938 in Buna, Deputy Karli Cherry, of the Jasper County Sheriff's Office tells 12News.

The man was pronounced dead by Precinct 4 Justice of the Peace Gina Cleveland. She has ordered an autopsy.

His identity has not been released at this time.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information. 

