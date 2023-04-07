Bridge City firefighters deal with marsh fire early Tuesday morning

Bridge City firefighters from the Bridge City Fire Department were sent to a fire on Lake Street at about 5 a.m. on July 4, 2023.

BRIDGE CITY, Texas — Bridge City firefighters spent Tuesday morning dealing with a marsh fire south of the city.

Firefighters from the Bridge City Fire Department were sent to the fire on Lake St. at about 5 a.m. on Tuesday, July 4, 2023, according to a dispatcher.

Once there, they called for help and firefighters with the West Orange Fire Department responded to help fight the fire.

No houses or businesses were in danger, according to the dispatcher.

As of 8 a.m. there were no active fires, but only a few hot spots a dispatcher told 12News.

The cause of the fire is still unknown according to the dispatcher.

It is also unknown if fireworks were involved the dispatcher said, adding that people should be aware of their surroundings if they use fireworks which are not legal in the city limits.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.