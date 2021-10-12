A wall that was about the length of a football field collapsed, as did the roof above it. Search and rescue operations continued Saturday morning

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. — After a roof and long section of wall at an Amazon warehouse near Edwardsville collapsed from tornado damage Friday night, police said early Saturday there were at least two confirmed fatalities. Next of kin were being notified, Edwardsville police said in a statement.

The National Weather Service of St. Louis announced Saturday afternoon it had found damage from a tornado that rated at least EF-3 at the facility. NWS noted the survey is ongoing, so the rating could increase.

Search and rescue operations were continuing, Police Chief Michael Fillback said in a 5:45 a.m. press conference.

At least 100 emergency vehicles descended on the scene Friday night to reports of workers trapped inside the warehouse located about 25 miles east of St. Louis. A wall that was about the length of a football field collapsed, as did the roof above it.

Watch the full press conference below:

At least one person was airlifted to the hospital.

Fillback said at about 2:15 a.m. Saturday that several people who were in the building were taken by bus to the police station in nearby Pontoon Beach for evaluation and were released and reunited with loved ones.

At the time, Fillback said he had not heard about fatalities. The police statement about the confirmed deaths came in about 90 minutes later.

Photos: Storm damages Amazon warehouse distribution center in Edwardsville, Illinois 1/18

2/18

3/18

4/18

5/18

6/18

7/18

8/18

9/18

10/18

11/18

12/18

13/18

14/18

15/18

16/18

17/18

18/18 1 / 18

When asked earlier about reports of 50-to-100 people trapped, Fillback said at the time it was his understanding that the number of people who were in the building at the time wasn't that high. He also asked for patience as the search was expected to take several hours.

"It's a large warehouse so they have to shore up some of the concrete to make sure that it's safe for them to actually get in there, first responders, to do the search," Fillback said, asking the public to be patient.

First responders also have had challenges in determining how many people were at the warehouse at the time of the storm because it has no set staff, Fillback said at the press conference. Amazon management was at the scene Saturday morning to help create a list of who had been accounted for.

Officials were expected to give more information at a 4:30 p.m. press conference.

Sarah Biermann said she last talked to her husband, Amazon employee Austin McEwen, at about 8 p.m. Friday when he was dropping off his van. That was roughly a half-hour before the storm hit. She said she hadn't heard from him since and that calls just go to voicemail.

"I decided to come down here to see what was going on and I had no idea the building looked that bad. And I'm just worried sick," Biermann said, adding that she couldn't get ahold of anybody including managers.

By about 2:30 a.m., Biermann said police asked her and McEwen's two sons to leave the scene. They were back home and still awaiting word. They had not heard from McEwen as of 9:25 a.m. Saturday.

Amazon driver Thomas Dewalt said he arrived at the warehouse five minutes after the storm.

"The building was already torn apart," Dewalt said. "The front corner of the building was still intact but the back corner of the building to the right side was caved in." He said the caved-in area was where he normally checks in and gets his bag and van keys.

“The safety and well-being of our employees and partners is our top priority right now,” Amazon spokesperson Richard Rocha said in a written statement Friday night. “We’re assessing the situation and will share additional information when it’s available.”

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker said on Twitter that Illinois State Police and disaster officials were coordinating with local officials in Edwardsville, and he was monitoring the situation.

“My prayers are with the people of Edwardsville tonight, and I’ve reached out to the mayor to provide any needed state resources,” Pritzker said.

My prayers are with the people of Edwardsville tonight, and I've reached out to the mayor to provide any needed state resources.



Our @ILStatePolice and @ReadyIllinois are both coordinating closely with local officials and I will continue to monitor the situation. — Governor JB Pritzker (@GovPritzker) December 11, 2021

Illinois Emergency Management Agency, Illinois State Police, Illinois Department of Transportation and Illinois Department of Public Health were among the agencies offering assistance.