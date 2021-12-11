Lumberton Raiders, Bridge City Cardinals marching bands heading to UIL state competition

The Lumberton high school marching band made history as they achieved statewide success.

LUMBERTON, Texas — From the football field to the bandstands, Lumberton and Bridge City students have a reason to celebrate this Friday night.



Lumberton High School marching made history as they achieved some statewide success.

Some of the Raider band members said competitions like these create memories that will last a lifetime. They are proud to clench 11th place and be a part of this legacy and tradition.

"You can feel the nerves in the room going in before we're lined up right to get into the field," Blankenship said.

The head drum major of the Lumberton Mighty Raider band Ali Blankenship said she felt nerves and excitement as she and the band were seconds away from performing in the 4A UIL state band competition.



"But as soon as we get on the field, you can feel it all if you feel that release, and everyone just plays your heart out. It's amazing," Blankenship said.



A performance so amazing, it made high school history.

Senior band captain Campbell Fuller said everyone was on cloud nine after the Lumberton Mighty Raiders placed 11th out of 26 other bands in the state.



"There's a feeling that you have whenever you're in that performance and you just know, you know, whenever you're finished,” Fuller said. “And as soon as we hit that last note, we knew we knew it was a great performance."



Director of fine arts and bands, Jason Anderson said it a lot of effort to get them here. Starting last October, the band practiced every day and it all came together center stage during the performance in the Austin Alamodome.



"There's a lot of preparation, a lot of work,” Anderson said. “The students, they have so many things that they do outside of band, but they come to practice. They do a lot of extra work on their own."



A lot of work, effort, and a well-deserved placing in the competition.



Blankenship said the band's only regret is missing advancing to finals by two points, but there's always next year.



"However, I think our rep after we just felt like that was a great rep and we put everything into it,” Blankenship said. “So, it didn't feel like we left something on the field. We could have done better. I think we just know that we put everything into it."

This was Andersons first year in Lumberton as band director, and he said he's excited for what’s to come because it'll be bigger and better.

Lumberton wasn't the only Southeast Texas band to place at state. Bridge City finished 14th in the 4A UIL State Marching Contest.

This was the major send-off video cardinal band members received as they headed to the competition.