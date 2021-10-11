Beaumont church giving away 500 free turkeys to 'bless community with most amazing Thanksgiving ever'

The Redemption Church, located at 601 Park Street in Beaumont, is hosting their third annual Turkey Day Giveaway.

BEAUMONT, Texas — A Beaumont church is hoping to bless members of the Southeast Texas community after a challenging year led to the increase in Thanksgiving food prices.

(Editor's note: The above video is form a Nov. 10, 2021 newscast.)

The Redemption Church is hosting their third annual Turkey Day Giveaway. Five hundred free turkeys from H-E-B will be given to members of the community on a first-come, first-served basis.

There is a limit of one turkey per household.

The only requirement for those in need is that they show up to the church on Saturday, Nov. 20 between 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. The church is located at 601 Park Street in Beaumont.

Anyone who would like to can contribute to the church's outreach efforts at their website.

Experts said rising inflation and supply shortages are expected to make this year's Thanksgiving dinner 20 to 30 percent more expensive for Southeast Texans.

"So far, inflation for food prices are up 4.6 percent, the highest level since say 2008,”John McCollough, Lamar University economics professor, said in a previous interview. "“The prices of Turkey will have gone up the most."

Turkey's are currently selling for $1.41 per pound. Last year, they were $1.15 per pound, according to the USADA’s turkey market news report

“The highest most costly Thanksgiving dinner of all of all time in America,” McCollough said.