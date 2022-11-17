'Basically a legend': Beaumont Police Officer Kolin Burmaster awarded for 39 years of service amid upcoming retirement

Officer Burmaster will be retiring at the end of 2022

BEAUMONT, Texas — A well-known Beaumont Police officer was awarded for his decades of service amid his upcoming retirement.

Officer Kolin Burmaster will be retiring at the end of 2022, according to a Beaumont Police Department Facebook post. He has served as a Beaumont police officer since 1983.

The Beaumont Police Department’s Community Advisory Board honored him with an award for his 39 years of service to the community.

Beaumont Police Chief Jimmy Singletary described Officer Burmaster as a great guy, a great cop, and "basically a legend."

City officials, including Councilman Mike Getz and Mayor Robin Mouton, and more attended the celebration to congratulate him on his job well done.

GET NEWS & WEATHER ALERTS | Download the 12News App to your mobile device