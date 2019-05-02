WINNIE, Texas — The Lilton Sonnier Covered Arena was under construction in Winnie when it collapsed at Winnie-Stowell Park.

The collapse happened around 2:30 p.m. and a crew is working to secure the site according to Chambers County Fire Marshal Ryan Holzaepfel. He says a thorough investigation will be done and findings will be shared. People were working at the time of the event but no one was hurt according to Holzaepfel.

The Marsh Fest is the next upcoming event scheduled to be there and once the site it secure events can resume he said. He believes they'll rebuild after the investigation is finished.

The Chambers County Sheriff's Office told 12News they were aware of the incident and that there were no injuries reported.

The building was being built at Winnie-Stowell Park in Winnie.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.