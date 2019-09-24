JEFFERSON COUNTY, Texas — Deputies and firefighters are working to recover a woman's body found floating along Moore Road in west Jefferson County.

It is unknown if the woman was a flood victim according to the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office.

Jefferson County deputies and Beaumont firefighters are waiting for a boat to arrive to recover the woman's body according to the sheriff’s office.

When asked if the death could be related to the flood, a deputy said, “it very well could be.”

If the woman found today is determined to be a flood victim she would be the fifth victim to die due Imelda.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.