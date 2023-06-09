'Port Arthur is my home' | Jefferson County constable receives national award for his commitment to Southeast Texas

Constable Christopher Bates, Sr. was named 2023 United States Constable of the Year by the National Constables and Marshals Association.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Texas — A longtime Jefferson County constable and Port Arthur native has a received a national award that recognizes his commitment to his community.

Precinct Two Constable Christopher Bates, Sr. was named 2023 United States Constable of the Year by the National Constables and Marshals Association (NCMA) during the 50th Year Annual Training Conference in Biloxi, Mississippi.

Constables who received this prestigious award are nominated for showing or achieving outstanding and notable actions in their office, community, state or nation, according to the NCMA's website.

They are also nominated due to their service to area citizens, going above and beyond the duties of their office, providing and/or promoting services or events to raise awareness to a cause to benefit citizens or fellow officers and more.

From attending community events, teaching police classes and still executing his everyday duties Bates Sr. truly does it all.

"Being able to bring the award home to Port Arthur is very meaningful to me," said Bates Sr.

He is community-oriented and truly willing to put service" above self. Bates Sr. takes his job as constable very seriously.

"If you want people to support you, you have to support them. So I take that with heart. Any given time, you can see me at any given time supporting different organizations," Bates Sr. told 12News.

He represents the badge in a positive way and the nation has noticed, awarding him with this high honor.

"It definitely keeps me humble to continue serving, do more and keep motivated, inspiration. I have had so many people reach out to me and congratulating me," said Bates Sr.

Bates, Sr. was sworn in as constable on January 1, 2013 when he was only 27 years old, making him the second youngest constable in the history of Texas, according to his bio.

He is the youngest elected official ever in Jefferson County, and the first African-American constable of precinct two.

He has been involved in law enforcement for more than 15 years, getting his start in his hometown, Port Arthur.

"Growing up in Port Arthur is awesome, and I am the oldest of six. Went to school here, and just remembering the good days," Bates Sr. said.

A pleasant past in Port Arthur got Bates Sr. thinking about the future of law enforcement. He is inspiring the next generation in his role as teacher at the Lamar Institute of Technology Police Academy.

"I enjoy teaching that, I enjoy teaching the cadets. Seeing that they want to do better in their career and want to make a difference," said Bates Sr.

Bates Sr. is a positive role model that the community of Port Arthur can look up to, and he has no plans of leaving.

"Someone said 'don't leave us.' Man I'm not leaving, Port Arthur is my home. So there are great people that come from Port Arthur,"

