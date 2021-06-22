Jefferson County commissioners pick new doctor to oversee employee clinic

The clinic had been temporarily closed after Dr. George Zuzukin resigned following complaints about a controversial Facebook post.

BEAUMONT, Texas — Jefferson County commissioners on Tuesday voted unanimously to hire a new doctor to over see the county's employee clinic after the previous doctor resigned.

Commissioners chose Dr. Sevet Satir to oversee the clinic starting with a 30-day contract.

Commissioner Bo Alfred raised questions about thoroughly vetting any new doctor to oversee the clinic saying he was concerned about the county being "blindsided" by another similar incident.

The initial contract with Dr. Satir is only for 30 days just to get the clinic back up and running and allow the county to consider other options if needed, according to County Judge Jeff Branick.

Dr. Zuzukin resigned after several racially charged messages on his public Facebook account came to light.

He has not admitted that he was the one who wrote or posted any of the messages on his public Facebook page according to Jefferson County officials.

Zuzukin has more than 20 years of experience in the medical field, and most recently worked as an oversight physician for Jefferson County.

The racially charged comments posted to his Facebook page attacked the Black community as well as local city officials. Those mentioned included City Councilman Audwin Samuel and newly-elected Beaumont Mayor Robin Mouton.

One of the posts said, “Give me one reason why councilman like Samuel should represent city of Beaumont, and the same applies to a Mouton!”

Jefferson County Judge Jeff Branick told 12News that Zuzukin, a contract employee with the county, has submitted more than one letter of resignation following the post.

12News reached out to Zuzukin for comments, but we have not heard back from him yet.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.