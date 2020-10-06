BEAUMONT, Texas — Many have been asking how they can support the Black Lives Matter movement since the death of George Floyd.



Activists have been calling on folks to speak up about injustices occurring in America, but that's not the only way you can make a difference. You can do so by supporting black-owned businesses financially.



The Black Business Professionals of Southeast Texas said several businesses across our area are seeing an increase in revenue and first-time customers in the recent weeks.

This comes as protesters continue to demand justice for George Floyd and other African Americans who were killed unjustly. The coronavirus has also disproportionately affected African Americans, and some businesses need support more than ever.



"Let's all work together so that we can all be successful and reach our dreams and goals,” said Dawanna Jones of the Black Business Professionals of Southeast Texas. “And then, outside of that, yeah, we need people of other races to come in and say 'I'll support you.'"



A study from the census bureau shows that black-ownership has increased year after year.



If you would like to support black owned business, we have you covered! Below is a list of companies in Beaumont and nearby cities that are black owned. However, this is far from an exhaustive list.

If you have suggestions to add to the list, text the business’ name and website information to (409) 838-1212 or send an email to 12News@12Newsnow.com.

Black-owned businesses in Beaumont:

Other black-owned businesses in the Golden Triangle:

Also on 12Newsnow.com..

New Orleans to enter Phase 2 Saturday, bars will reopen

City of Orange postpones July 4th celebrations, drag boat races due to COVID-19

Schlitterbahn to reopen in phases starting June 13

Nederland ISD to approve superintendent’s resignation at virtual meeting

6 Fort Hood soldiers, 14 total, arrested in prostitution sting





