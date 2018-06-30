Jason Cramer is a manager at Superior Tire and Service in Nederland. Whether is be from damage in Port Arthur or anywhere else, Cramer says the cost of pothole damage can be expensive.

"We probably see 8 to 10 broken wheels a week, you know that’s another $2,000 a week people are spending in wheel repair,” Cramer said.

Cramer tells 12news hitting good size bumps can cause unnecessary wear and tear on cars rims, tires, and suspension parts.

"We get a lot of them that come in thinking they need alignments because they're getting tire wear but it’s actually because they bent a strut hitting something," Cramer said.

Cramer says the cost after tussling with a big enough pothole, motorist could be looking at a bill as high as $2,000.

