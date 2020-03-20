BEAUMONT, Texas — In light of the coronavirus outbreak, many companies are closed temporarily leaving families unsure about how their ends will be met.

Gov. Greg Abbott issued four executive orders in efforts to slow down the spread of COVID-19. One requires all Texas schools, bars, gyms and restaurant dining rooms to temporarily close.

With these places closed, many hourly workers won't receive their usual income.

Several companies have made adjustments for their customers in the upcoming month regarding payment arrangements and waivers. We have complied a list of some companies who are helping residential and business customers at this time.

If you are aware of other companies who have made financial adjustments for customers amid the coronavirus outbreak, please email us at 12News@12Newsnow.com. You can also text information to (409) 838-1212.

City of Nederland

Nederland will begin waiving late fees for water, sewer and trash systems on Monday, March 23. This will last for 30 days, according to City Manager Chris Duque.

Link: City of Nederland

AT&T

AT&T announced a more affordable way to stay connected while practicing self distancing and even self-quarantine. AT&T is temporarily offering the following:

Two months of free service to new access customers who order by April 30, 2020 - $5 per month or $10 per month, depending on your speed

Expansion of eligibility based on income and to households participating in National School Lunch Program/Head Start

Waiving all home internet data overage fees

Link: COVID-19: AT&T’s Commitment

Entergy

Effective March 16, Entergy Texas says they will not disconnect services for 30 days. However, the company is encouraging customers to make payments on their accounts. Entergy says they’ll work directly with customers to make payment arrangements if they are unable to pay in full.

Link: Entergy's COVID-19 response

Spectrum

Spectrum has committed to the a few changes for 60 days amid the coronavirus outbreak. The company will partner with school districts to help students learn remotely. Spectrum says they will open their WiFi hotspots in footprint areas for public use. Additionally, they have committed to continuing their internet assist program, which is eligible to low-income households.

Despite circumstances, Spectrum will not terminate Spectrum Internet, TV or Voice services for households or small business customers who are economically affected from the coronavirus.

“We won't charge late fees for those customers facing difficult economic circumstances related to the pandemic. As always, we don't have data caps or hidden fees.”

Link: COVID-19 Update

Verizon

Verizon is making adjustments for customers experiencing hardships during the coronavirus pandemic. The company will waive late fees for 60 days, starting from March 16, 2020 until May 16, 2020.

The company will offer free international calling to countries identified by the Center for Disease Control as level 3 impacted by the coronavirus from March 18 until April 30.

Wireless prepaid customers will also receive a total of 300 additional minutes to call level 3 countries starting March 19.

Link: Verizon's response to COVID-19

