Help available for misplaced community after City of Port Arthur begins clearing homeless camps

BEAUMONT, Texas — People who once lived in an encampment at the old Howard Grocery Store along 9th Avenue faced their fate on Friday.
We've been following a district court's order to vacate the area of homeless encampments.
People living there were gone Friday morning and 12News caught video of bulldozers clearing out the tents.
Port Arthur Mayor Thurman Bartie told 12News in April that he promised housing for the people who lived here.
He also said if they didn't leave, they'd be charged with trespassing. So, is there another option?
“It is being addressed, there is concern, there is caring,” Donald Frank Sr. said.
The last time 12News was out there, tents and trash filled the lot. Now, it's nearly empty.
“When you allow that to happen there becomes some health issues, and they violate some of the health ordinances of our city,” Frank said.
There's still hope for the homeless community who use to live here.
“We have facilities here in the city of Port Arthur,” Frank said.
Port City Rescue Mission is a non-profit organization that has been serving the homeless community in Port Arthur for nearly three decades.
“They're allowed to stay here as long as they need to stay here to get back on their feet. There's not a set limit of time,” said Patricia Henderson case manager from Port City Rescue Mission.
Residents need an ID to live here, and if they don't have one, caseworkers will help. There are more rules to staying here.
“A lot of people not coming to the shelter because they don't want to follow the rules and regulations. It's not because we don't have nowhere to house them,” Henderson said.
Residents must stay sober and be actively looking for work.
“We can house at least 30 men upstairs in this unit and at least 25 women downstairs in this unit,” Henderson said.
The facilities have furnished rooms, bathrooms, kitchens, and laundry rooms. They provide residents with three meals a day. They even have facilities for families and people who can't find housing because of felony charges.
“If you want your life changed, all you have to do is walk through the door,” Henderson said.
The City of Port Arthur has also created a coalition to address the homeless situation in the city.
“The situation will only get better if people want their situation to be better,” Frank said.
Port City Rescue Mission is located at 900 6th Street in Port Arthur.
This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.