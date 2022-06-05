Help available for misplaced community after City of Port Arthur begins clearing homeless camps

“We have facilities here in the city of Port Arthur,” Frank said.



Port City Rescue Mission is a non-profit organization that has been serving the homeless community in Port Arthur for nearly three decades.



“They're allowed to stay here as long as they need to stay here to get back on their feet. There's not a set limit of time,” said Patricia Henderson case manager from Port City Rescue Mission.



Residents need an ID to live here, and if they don't have one, caseworkers will help. There are more rules to staying here.



“A lot of people not coming to the shelter because they don't want to follow the rules and regulations. It's not because we don't have nowhere to house them,” Henderson said.



Residents must stay sober and be actively looking for work.



“We can house at least 30 men upstairs in this unit and at least 25 women downstairs in this unit,” Henderson said.



The facilities have furnished rooms, bathrooms, kitchens, and laundry rooms. They provide residents with three meals a day. They even have facilities for families and people who can't find housing because of felony charges.



“If you want your life changed, all you have to do is walk through the door,” Henderson said.



The City of Port Arthur has also created a coalition to address the homeless situation in the city.



“The situation will only get better if people want their situation to be better,” Frank said.