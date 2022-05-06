Police: Burglars targeting churches during service in Port Arthur

This string of burglaries has sent shock waves through the religious community in Port Arthur.

PORT ARTHUR, Texas — Port Arthur investigators say thieves are targeting churches.



Police believe it's a group of people working together during church services.

Port Arthur Police said it’s a team of people hitting up churches during services.

It happened at the Queen of Vietnam Church on 9th Avenue, according to police.

Even in a time of prayer, you might not want to let your guard down.



Investigators didn't go into detail spelling out how thieves are getting away with the cash or how many churches have been affected.



All they've revealed is that it's a group of people working together, and it's happening during worship.

The crimes have the religious community concerned.



“It's kind of disturbing that you have individuals that decide that they want to come in and rob the church,” said Phillip Cole, a church elder at Sabbath Ministries. “People have the misconception that churches have a whole lot of money. Of course, we are going to pay our tithes and offerings, especially with a small ministry like ours, we don't have money flowing like that.”

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

If you have information about a crime you could earn a cash reward of up to $1000 by providing an ANONYMOUS tip to Crime Stoppers of Southeast Texas.

Call 833-TIPS (8477) or download the P3Tips App on your mobile device to submit your tip anonymously.

