'We aren't gonna stop fighting' : Hardin-Jefferson ISD school board votes to pass policy for naming buildings

This came after the district received criticism from community members for changing the name of Henderson Middle School to Hardin-Jefferson Junior High.

Example video title will go here for this video

SOUR LAKE, Texas — Hardin-Jefferson Independent School District school board members voted on adopting a new naming policy at their meeting Monday evening.

This came after the district received criticism from community members for changing the name of Henderson Middle School to Hardin-Jefferson Junior High.

The school was named after their first Black principal, J.H. Henderson.

Henderson was a pioneer in the Black community. He dedicated his life to teaching generations of students good character and how to integrate with ease.

Community members and alumni like Beverly Walters were at the meeting Monday to voice their disapproval at the board's decision to rename Henderson Middle School.

Walters is a proud 1970 graduate of Henderson Middle School, where her parents also attended.

"I think it's a disgrace to us to the community for five white men, and one white woman who is no longer on the board to decide upon themselves to take Henderson's name down," Walter said.

The new policy would offer the community a chance to give their input on naming future facilities.

"The point of that policy is so for any recommendation to come to the board for any facility to come to the board. Ok, so no option has been removed," said School Board President Andrew Brooks

Brooks says several steps would need to be taken before a new name is chosen for any district building.

"The community can submit input to the district, the superintendent can bring that to the board. Then, the board can create a committee apprised of community members up to two board members and district personnel, who would meet and then bring a recommendation," Brooks said.

With the policy now in effect, former students of J.H Henderson like Claudia Tyler can work to keep the Henderson legacy alive.

Tyler's mother graduated from Henderson in 1951. She sent her children there and now, her grandchildren are students.

Tyler suggests changing the name of China Elementary.

"We started there, so why not take him back there? His street name is there so why not drive up Henderson and pull up to Henderson School. That is important to us," she said.

While there's a new policy in place, community members say their fight is far from over.

"We aren't gonna stop fighting, if it takes us to come here every month, and to do whatever we need to do it. We are prepared to do that," Walters said.

There was no indication at the meeting Monday that Henderson Middle School will get to keep its name.

However, because of this policy, the Henderson name could be featured on a future building.

Henderson was the first black principal of China High School.

During integration, the school split and became a middle school named in his honor.

These families say he was a true trailblazer.

Director of Communications for Hardin-Jefferson independent School District Mandy Fortenberry previously tolf 12News the school board approved the name change in March.

Read the full statement below:

"The decision to align the name of our new middle school building with the other campuses in our district was on the School Board agenda in February and March. The matter was tabled in February because all members were not present. In March, the board voted to approve the name of the new district middle school building Hardin-Jefferson Junior High. The board is currently looking into alternate ways to honor Mr. Henderson, as well as other past employees."

Rebecca Hill is a volunteer historian for the Bertha Terry Cornwell Museum in Sour Lake.

"He did so much for education and you know bringing the Black community together with the White community. He was the big instrumental person with that," Hill previously told 12News.

Hill personally knew J.H. Henderson and just like Walters and Tyler, she was surprised the name of the school was changing.

"It was a shock to me it really was," Hill said.

Henderson's own words from a Beaumont Enterprise article in 1973 summarize his own significance.

"I was the only Black high school principal to survive integration in China," he said in the article.