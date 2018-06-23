The Orange Amateur Radio Club hosted its annual "Field Day" at the American Red Cross Saturday. The American Radio League estimates 30,000 participants in the 24-hour long event.

The goal is for ham radio operators to demonstrate their readiness to operate under emergency conditions. There's a contest among hams and clubs to reach the most locations within the 24 hours.

The first field day dates back to 1933, and is held annually during the fourth weekend of June.

Rocky Wilson has been operating ham radios for over 30 years, and is participating in the field day. During Ike, Wilson was able to get in contact with Red Cross Headquarters to get supplies.

