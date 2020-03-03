GROVES, Texas — For the first time in three months, that sizzle is back on the corner of Taft Avenue and 32nd Street in Groves.

Owner Miguel Lerma was forced to shut Silvia's Tacos down, after his family was hit head on in Mexico right after Thanksgiving.

"It's just a good feeling to be back and serving the community again," Lerma said. "It's been a long three months after the accident. We're still recovering and it's going to be awhile."

His wife is still recovering, but Lerma was excited to share his daughter Mia is able to walk again.

"She had her first school dance on Saturday so she was excited. She went to go see her friends and all her friends were excited to see her," Lerma said.

The biggest news of the day, at least for customers.

Silvia's Tacos is back open. Terra Green says the community has been eagerly waiting for this day.

RELATED: Beaumont family survives major crash in Mexico, returns home after weeks in hospital

"It was just very good to see them back here, we missed them."

She says it's a well-loved stop for many in the community.

"They're open so early, all of the refinery workers come for breakfast. There's traffic all the time, people love this place," Green said.

Lerma said when people showed up on Monday, the first thing they said had nothing to do with food.

"They had asked for my wife, 'how's the family doing?' It felt good to know that many people are still thinking about us," Lerma said.

A return to normalcy served up with overwhelming support has Lerma confident his family will bounce back.

"That support behind us. Mentally and emotionally, it really helps. I'm very thankful for that," Lerma said.

