Gov. Abbott appoints Beaumont mayor to task force for disaster issues

Mayor Becky Ames is one of the ten leaders selected for the task force.

AUSTIN, Texas — Texas Governor Greg Abbott is appointing ten Texans to serve on a task force for disaster issues affecting the elderly and people with disabilities, according to the governor’s office.

Beaumont Mayor Becky Ames is one of the ten leaders selected for the task force. Ames’ appointment is set to last until February 1, 2023.

This task force will study ways to more effectively accommodate elderly people and those with disabilities before, during and after a disaster or emergency evacuation, according to a news release from the governor’s office.

Gov. Abbott named Brownsville Chief Carlos Garcia as chair of the Task Force. The number of years the appointed members are set to serve vary.

Neva Fairchild, Chief Garcia, and Patrick Sturdivant are the three members, including Mayor Ames, whose term is set to expire on Feb. 1, 2023.

Gov. Abbott appointed Stephanie Duke, Barbara “Kay” Kizer, and Captain John Spann until Feb. 1, 2021. Orange native Kristina Henning, Tim McIntosh, and Marco Trevino's terms are set to expire on Feb. 1, 2025.