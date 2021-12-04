Live: Cardiologist testifies Floyd died from low oxygen caused by Chauvin, other officers' restraint

Dr. Jonathan Rich, an expert cardiologist from Northwestern, told the jury that he believes George Floyd's cardiopulmonary arrest was caused by low oxygen.

Monday, April 12

Judge Peter Cahill said he expects closing arguments Monday

Expert cardiologist: 'George Floyd did not die from a primary cardiac event, and he did not die from a drug overdose'

Judge denies Chauvin defense request that jury be sequestered and questioned again after police shoot Black man in Brooklyn Center

Medical doctor to testify Monday, 'spark of life' testimony still possible

Trial expert: Friday may have been the 'most important day of the trial'

Hennepin County Medical Examiner Dr. Andrew Baker testified Friday Law enforcement subdual, restraint and neck compression 'tipped him over the edge given his underlying heart disease and his toxicological status.'





As the trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin enters its third week, the judge has indicated that the jury could begin deliberating as early as next Monday.

Chauvin is charged with second-degree murder, second-degree manslaughter and third-degree murder in the May 25, 2020 death of George Floyd. Bystander video and body camera footage showed Chauvin kneeling on Floyd's neck for 9 minutes and 29 seconds.

The jury heard from a cardiologist Monday morning, who testified as an expert witness that Floyd's cardiopulmonary arrest was due to low oxygen, caused by the prone restraint from Chauvin and other officers.

"I can state with a high degree of medical certainty that George Floyd did not die from a primary cardiac event, and he did not die from a drug overdose," Dr. Jonathan Rich said.

The jury is also expected to hear from a use-of-force expert Monday, and then possibly "spark of life" witnesses who would speak to who Floyd was as a person. After the prosecution rests its case, which experts say could happen Monday or Tuesday, defense attorney Eric Nelson will begin calling his own list of witnesses. Judge Peter Cahill said he expects opening arguments on Monday, April 19.

On Friday, a witness considered to be critical to both the prosecution and the defense took the stand. Chief Hennepin County Medical Examiner Dr. Andrew Baker performed the autopsy on Floyd.

Dr. Baker ruled Floyd's cause of death to be "cardiopulmonary arrest complicating law enforcement subdual, restraint, and neck compression."

When prosecutor Jerry Blackwell asked him to explain the cause of death, Baker said Floyd had an enlarged heart that already needed more oxygen and was limited by partially blocked arteries.

"In my opinion the law enforcement subdual, restraint and the neck compression was just more than Mr. Floyd could take by virtue of those heart conditions," Dr. Baker said. In another statement, he said the restraint "tipped him over the edge."

When Baker was cross-examined by Nelson, he testified that he believed Floyd's heart disease, hypertension and drugs in his system "played a role" in his death.

As the trial continues to unfold, the greater Twin Cities community is reacting to the death of another Black man shot by police in Brooklyn Center Sunday night: 20-year-old Daunte Wright. Monday, the judge denied a defense request to further question and sequester the jury due to his concern that the civil unrest will affect their ability to deliver an impartial verdict.

9:50 a.m.

The prosecution called Dr. Jonathan Rich to the stand Monday morning, likely one of their last expert witnesses. Rich is a cardiologist at Northwestern Memorial Hospital and an associate professor at Northwestern University.

Dr. Rich told the jury he is an expert in heart failure and heart transplant. As part of his work, he looks at all the deaths and near deaths in the cardiac care unit at Northwestern to determine what could have been done differently.

Rich was paid $1,200 per day to testify at the trial, but said he did not accept any further compensation from the state because he believes it is a "duty" of his field. He looked through Floyd's medical records, autopsy report, interviews about the case and videos of the officers' restraint of Floyd.

Rich gave the jury his professional opinion on cause of death: "In this case, Mr. George Floyd died from a cardiopulmonary arrest. It was caused by low oxygen levels, and those low oxygen levels were induced by the prone restraint and positional asphyxiation that he was subjected to."

In his analysis, Dr. Rich said he also considered and ruled out a "primary heart event" or drugs as the causes of death.

"I can state with a high degree of medical certainty that George Floyd did not die from a primary cardiac event, and he did not die from a drug overdose," he said.

Rich said he identified three conditions Floyd had before his death: hypertension, anxiety and substance abuse. He said he went through all of Floyd's medical records from his past for further clues about his heart.

"I noted no cardiac problems in the medical records," he said.

Dr. Rich said a cardiac PEA (pulseless electrical activity) arrest is almost always caused by something specific, and the most common cause is hypoxia, or lack of oxygen.

8:55 a.m.

Judge Peter Cahill heard motions from the attorneys before the jury entered Monday morning.

Defense attorney Eric Nelson asked the judge to exclude testimony from another use-of-force expert, Seth Stoughton, because he said it is "essentially the same analysis" that several other witnesses have already gone through.

Nelson also asked the judge to eliminate further testimony about what exactly George Floyd is saying in one body camera video clip. Nelson brought in the clip last week, suggesting that Floyd said "I ate too many drugs." The prosecution then asked a witness to view the video a second time, and at that point he said he believed Floyd was saying "I ain't do no drugs."

Prosecutor Steve Schleicher argued that Stoughton is different from the others, in that he will take an academic approach.

Cahill ruled that the prosecution can call Stoughton to testify somewhat narrowly on national use-of-force standards, and whether Chauvin violated them.

Cahill also denied a prosecution request for an expert witness to talk about what Floyd might be saying in the video. He said that he was "surprised" that there was no objection when Nelson first brought it up.

"Both sides got their point across, anyway," he said.

The judge also addressed the issue of Morries Hall, a potential witness who was with Floyd when he was arrested. Hall wants to plead his Fifth Amendment right to not testify because it could incriminate him. Cahill said he will bring Hall in Tuesday to determine which questions he can answer without violating that right.

Nelson asked the judge to allow him to introduce a previous statement Hall made to law enforcement if he refuses to answer any questions. In that statement, Nelson said Hall "paints a picture" of Floyd's demeanor before the arrest.

The judge said he will take the issue under advisement.

Nelson renewed his request for sequestration of the jury due to the death of a 20-year-old Black man shot by Brooklyn Center police during a traffic stop. Nelson pointed out that at least one juror lives in Brooklyn Center.

Nelson said the case is different but the question is, "Will the jury be confident to make a decision regardless of the potential outcome of their decision?"

Prosecutor Steve Schleicher argued that the jurors have already indicated they can put aside other events and judge the case fairly, and they should be taken at their word.

The judge denied both requests from the defense.

"This is a totally different case and I realize that there's civil unrest and maybe some of the jurors did hear bout that," he said.

Cahill said a sequestration order may have the opposite effect of making the jury think, "there must be a greater threat to our security."

"I don't think that should heighten the jurors' concern," Cahill said. "We'll sequester them on Monday when we anticipate doing closings."

Friday, April 9

Prior to testimony from Dr. Baker, the court heard from forensic pathologist Dr. Lindsey Thomas, who helped to train Dr. Baker for his current position.

On the witness stand, prosecutor Blackwell questioned her about the results of Floyd's autopsy.

"The point is that it's due to law enforcement subdual, restraint, and neck compression," she said. "What it means to me is that the activities of the law enforcement officers resulted in Mr. Floyd's death."

Thomas said she ruled out drug overdose and heart issues as causes of death in her analysis.

She told the jury there's no evidence George Floyd would have died that night "except for the interactions with law enforcement."

During Dr. Baker's cross-examination by the defense, he also clarified a statement he made to federal authorities in which he said, "Had Mr. Floyd been home alone in his locked residence with no evidence of trauma, and the only autopsy finding was that fentanyl level, then yes, I would certify his death as due to fentanyl toxicity."

Court adjourned early on Friday afternoon, with Judge Peter Cahill telling the court that they would not have time to hear complete testimony from the next witness, a medical doctor.

The prosecution may also call members of George Floyd's family to the stand as "spark of life" witnesses. Minnesota is one of only a few states with this doctrine. The testimony reflects who the victim was in life, and would be given by people who did not witness firsthand the events that transpired in front of Cup Foods when Floyd was arrested.