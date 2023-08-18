Longtime Bridge City volunteer firefighter loses battle with cancer

"He loved firefighting more than anything."

BRIDGE CITY, Texas — Family and friends of a longtime volunteer firefighter in Bridge City are mourning his death after a battle with cancer.

William Joseph Bacon, 56, of Bridge City, died on Wednesday, August 16, 2023, in Beaumont according to his obituary.

Bacon was a "great asset" to Bridge City Volunteer Fire & Rescue and will be "sorely missed" according to a post on the department's Facebook page.

HELP | GoFundMe account set up to help family

"It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of one of our own," the department wrote on Facebook. "Rest in peace Bacon we have it from here."

A visitation for family and friends will be held Tuesday evening from 5 p.m. - 8 p.m., August 22, 2023, at Dorman Funeral Home on Texas Highway 87 North in Orange.

Funeral services for the firefighter will be held at Dorman Funeral Home at 10 a.m., Wednesday, August 23, 2023. Internment will follow at Ida Wilson Cemetery.

A GoFundMe account has been set up to help Bacon's family with funeral expenses.

"We want to send William Bacon off with Honor, for all the years he spent fighting for others as a Volunteer Fireman" according to the GoFundMe page. "He loved firefighting more than anything."

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.