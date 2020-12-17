Football game commentator fired after referencing noose during Port Arthur Memorial playoff game

"For someone to say a noose around the neck, knowing what happened, specifically, to African Americans here in America is why that makes that very offensive."

PORT ARTHUR, Texas — Days after Port Arthur Memorial's football season came to an end, the talk of the town wasn't what happened on the field, but how it was called.

A reference of a noose made by a commentator during Friday's playoff game has led to outrage for Tiffany Hamilton and the Port Arthur NAACP chapter.

"As the game rolls on, that noose will be tightening up around the Titans' neck," the commentator said.

Hamilton said the choice of words has had a lingering effect.

"We have to stand up for our community and we have to stand up for our children and let them know that this is not okay. So what has happened be that it may, a negative effect, the negative effect was initiated, I believe against our children," Hamilton said.

Texan Live broadcast the game. Officials with the company told 12News the employee has been fired.

PAISD representatives say those involved have also apologized to the district.

"There are so many ways that man could have explained himself. For someone to say a noose around the neck, knowing what happened, specifically, to African Americans here in America is why that makes that very offensive," Hamilton said.

Meanwhile, Hamilton hopes this can end up becoming a learning experience for the entire community on both sides of the field.

"We just have to make sure that we are mindful of the words that we speak because they do hurt and and they literally can change the trajectory of our lives," Hamilton said.

12News reached out to Texan Live for further comment. So far we have not received a response. A district spokesperson said they appreciate the swift action and have moved on to other athletic endeavors.