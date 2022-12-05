Fire that destroyed SE Texas home of former NFL player, Earl Thomas in August 2022 ruled accidental

The National Weather Service determined that at the time of the blaze there were multiple lightning strikes in the area.

ORANGE, Texas — The fire that destroyed the Orange, Texas, home of former NFL player Earl Thomas has been ruled an accident.

The most likely cause of the August 2022 fire was a lightning strike, according to Captain Joey Jacobs of the Orange County Sheriff's Office.

The National Weather Service determined that at the time of the blaze there were multiple lightning strikes in the area Jacobs told 12News Monday morning.

The sheriff's office received confirmation of the ruling on Sunday from the Texas State Fire Marshal's Office he told 12News on Monday.

Less than a week after the fire officials were saying lightning could have been a factor in the fire at the home located at FM 1130 and Bear Path Drive in Orange.

Firefighters from the Little Cypress Fire Department and Orange County Emergency Services District Three responded to the fire around 5:15 p.m. on a Thursday.

When they arrived, they found heavy smoke and flames coming from Thomas' home.

Firefighters briefly spoke to Thomas at the scene before he got into a car with a woman officials believe was his mother and drove off, Orange Fire Department Fire Marshal Randy Ener told 12News at the time.

The seven-time Pro Bowl safety has not played since 2020 when the Baltimore Ravens released him after he punched a teammate during a preseason practice.

He played for West Orange-Stark High School and graduated in 2007 going on to play for the University of Texas from 2008 to 2010. On April 22, 2022 he told an ESPN reporter he hopes to return to the NFL.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.