Long-time federal judge Thad Heartfield dies at age 82

Judge Thad Heartfield, of Port Arthur, has been a part of the Southeast Texas legal community since the 1960s.

PORT ARTHUR, Texas — A long-time federal judge passed away Tuesday, December 27, 2022.

Judge Thad Heartfield, of Port Arthur, has been a part of the Southeast Texas legal community since the 1960s.

He received his Bachelors of the Arts from St. Mary’s University in Texas, in 1962.

He graduated from St. Mary’s school of law in 1965.

Heartfield has served the southeast Texas community as Assistant District Attorney, City Attorney and as a federal judge for the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Texas.

Funeral services for Judge Heartfield are pending.