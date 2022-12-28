x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Long-time federal judge Thad Heartfield dies at age 82

Judge Thad Heartfield, of Port Arthur, has been a part of the Southeast Texas legal community since the 1960s.
Credit: 12News

PORT ARTHUR, Texas — A long-time federal judge passed away Tuesday, December 27, 2022.

Judge Thad Heartfield, of Port Arthur, has been a part of the Southeast Texas legal community since the 1960s.

He received his Bachelors of the Arts from St. Mary’s University in Texas, in 1962.

He graduated from St. Mary’s school of law in 1965.

Heartfield has served the southeast Texas community as Assistant District Attorney, City Attorney and as a federal judge for the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Texas.

Funeral services for Judge Heartfield are pending.

Also on 12NewsNow.com...

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

From plant expansions to LNG questions, here are the top Power City stories from 2022

Before You Leave, Check This Out