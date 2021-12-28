Police: 1 shot, killed at gas station in Beaumont's West End Tuesday night

It happened in front of a Citgo gas station at the intersection of Major Drive and Washington Boulevard.

BEAUMONT, Texas — Beaumont Police are investigating the scene of a shooting that claimed the life of one person Tuesday night.

Officers responded to a report about a victim of a shooting at 9:20 p.m. in the 2000 block of South Major Drive and Washington Boulevard. It happened in front of the Citgo gas station.

The victim’s identity has not been released by police.

It’s unclear if others were injured during the incident.

The investigation is still ongoing as detectives are still on the scene.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

If you have information about a crime you could earn a cash reward of up to $1000 by providing an ANONYMOUS tip to Crime Stoppers of Southeast Texas.

Call 833-TIPS (8477) or download the P3Tips App on your mobile device to submit your tip anonymously.

