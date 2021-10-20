Missing Beaumont man was last seen October 2021, his family is holding a balloon release Saturday

Edward Theodore Phillips was last seen on October 20, 2021.

BEAUMONT, Texas — The family of a 71-year-old Beaumont man who has been missing since 2021 will hold a balloon release in his honor.

Edward Theodore Phillips was last seen on October 20, 2021.

When Phillips was last seen, he was on foot in the area of Marie and Waco Street in the Pear Orchard neighborhood, according to a Beaumont Police Department release.

Phillip’s family will host a balloon release in his honor at Liberia Park on Saturday, October 22, 2022, at 2 p.m.

Beaumont Police are asking residents to take a close look at Phillip’s picture and share it with friends and family in surrounding cities.

Police believe Phillips may be wearing beige pants and a brown striped shirt, according to the release. He is described as a man who is 6-foot-1, 230 pounds, has balding gray hair, a mustache, and a gap in his front teeth

From a Beaumont Police Department release:

**Missing Person**

Edward Theodore Phillips has been missing for a year. His family will host a balloon release in his honor at Liberia Park in Beaumont this Saturday, October 22, 2022 at 2:00pm.

Beaumont Police continue to search for Edward Theodore Phillips, age 71. Edward has been missing since October 20, 2021. Please look at his pictures and contact BPD if you have ANY information that may help locate him.

Edward was last seen on foot in the area of Marie and Waco Street. Edward may be wearing beige pants and a brown striped shirt. Edward is 6’1” tall, 230 lbs, dark skin, balding grey hair, mustache and has a gap in his front teeth.

If you have seen Edward or know his whereabouts, please contact us at 409-832-1234.

