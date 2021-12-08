Experts explain how climate change could impact Southeast Texas

Now, floods are becoming common.



"It wasn't a lot, but it was enough that if flooded into our bedrooms and store room," Burke said.



Scientists like Dr. Joseph Kruger, Chair of the Earth and Space Sciences department at Lamar University only see things getting worse.



"If you're in a coastal area you better be worried," Dr. Kruger said.



Dr. Kruger suggests changes in atmospheric temperatures can cause tropical systems to move slower, causing more damage.



"Increased number of storms, probably increase strength of storms when they come in. If the weather systems slow down, we have ones that may not create so much rainfall but when they sit over us they create huge amounts of rainfall," Dr. Kruger said.



Wes Birdwell is the executive director of the Texas Flood Plain Management Association.



"I’ve been a flood engineer in Texas for 40 years and we're flooding worse than ever," Birdwell said.



Birdwell's organization helps to certify local flood plane managers



"So, our role is to train people to be knowledgeable about the national flood insurance program, which is maps, insurance and local development policies," Birdwell said.



Both birdwell and Dr. Kruger agree that the problem is worsening.



"I think it's a very big concern," Dr. Kruge said.



"We can't fix the whole problem, but we can certainly reduce our flood risk, and certainly reduce flood damage in the future," Birdwell said.



For people like Burke in Fannett, it's deflating.



"It makes you feel like you can't make any progress. Anytime you get the house done and looking good, phew there it goes again," Burke said.