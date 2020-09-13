‘I wanted to give up’ | Single mom forced to live in car with four children finally has a home

Kenia Madrigal lost her job during COVID-19, and without rent, she was eventually evicted.

HOUSTON — A Houston mother and her four children were living in their car just over a month ago. They had been evicted from their home, but today, they have a new roof over their heads.

For Kenia Madrigal and her four kids, it really is good to be home.

“Once the guy called my back and told me I got approved, I cried. I got on my knees, and I cried," Madrigal said.

It’s night three inside their new house, but it’s the first time since June they haven’t been homeless.

“Most of the times, I wanted to give up, because there’s only so much I can do by myself," Madrigal said.

Madrigal lost her job during COVID-19, and without rent, she was eventually evicted.

“I left all of my belongings behind. It was just me and my children and whatever bag I could fit their clothes in," Madrigal said.

And with no home, they spent many nights inside her car.

“It was hard to find a place, especially for someone to take you in with four children," Madrigal said. "Me and my oldest slept in the front while my three little ones slept in the back seat.”

A coworker learned what Madrigal and her kids were going through and reached out for help. The GoFundMe with an initial goal of just $800 has since raised more than $73,000.

“I was able to finally find a home for my children, and I'm very happy about that," she said.

Today, the single mother can’t stop smiling because it’s not just a place to live. It’s also protection and peace of mind.