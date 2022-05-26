More than 3,300 Entergy customers without power in Mid-County Thursday morning

The majority of the outages, at more than 2,000, were affecting customers in Port Neches.

PORT NECHES, Texas — Several thousand Entergy customers in Port Neches and the Central Gardens area are without power Thursday morning.

As of 10 a.m. more than 3,300 Entergy customers were without power according to Entergy's online outage map.

The majority of the outages, at more than 2,000, were affecting customers in Port Neches.

Entergy crews are working in Port Neches where "vegetation fell onto the lines" according to an Entergy spokesperson.

Crews are checking the lines for additional damage before isolating the outage and restoring power to those they can before making repairs the spokesperson told 12News,

In the Central Gardens area a vehicle struck a power poll the spokesperson said.

Currently Entergy is estimating that power will be restored by 12:30 p.m. and 1 p.m. for some areas according to the outage site.

Restoration times are estimates only according to the Entergy website.

"Indication that power is restored to your area does not guarantee your house/business has power. We cannot restore power to structures with damaged electrical equipment," according to Entergy.

Entergy has an online outage map where you can view outages in their service area.

Here’s some tips from the Entergy website on how to stay safe during an outage…

Create an emergency preparedness kit, including a flashlight, batteries, and first aid supplies.

Maintain supplies of healthy and filling snacks that don't require refrigeration, such as dried fruits, nuts and protein bars.

Make sure you have alternative charging methods for your phone or any device that requires power.

Purchase ice or freeze water-filled plastic containers to help keep food cold during a temporary power outage.

Learn about the emergency plans established in your area by contacting your state or local emergency management agency.

If you rely on anything that's battery-operated or power dependent, such as a medical device, have a backup plan.

Maintain backup generators according to manufacturers' recommendations and store an adequate supply of fuel in a safe place.

During an outage, disconnect or switch off appliances and electronic equipment that were running when the power went out. Avoid opening refrigerators and freezers to save cold air and preserve food longer.

Generators | Operate backup generators safely by following manufacturer's instructions. Don't attempt to connect your generator to the electrical system; it can backfeed to outdoor utility lines and injure or kill utility service personnel. An automatic transfer switch — installed by a qualified electrician — will help to ensure safe operation. Learn more here.

Refrigerated foods | Discard any perishable items in your refrigerator or freezer that may not be safe to consume. A refrigerator keeps food at a safe temperature for up to four hours during a power outage if it remains closed. The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services recommends discarding foods such as meat, poultry and eggs if they've been above 40°F for more than two hours. Learn more here.