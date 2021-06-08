Entergy power outage leaves Bolivar residents, tourists hot and bothered when substation fails

A planned power outage that started at 7 a.m. Monday continues because an Entergy substation failed during upgrades.

BOLIVAR PENINSULA, Texas — A bunch of people on Bolivar Peninsula are boiling mad after a planned power outage by Entergy has lasted a lot longer than originally promised.

Entergy initially told customers the outage would last from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday while they performed upgrades on the new High Island substation. Last night, they extended it to 1:30 a.m.

Already hot and bothered residents got more bad news Tuesday morning when Entergy admitted another substation failed while the upgrades were being done.

Now, they're saying another outage will affect all Bolivar customers and they hope to restore power "later this evening."

As part of our efforts to restore service to Bolivar, crews must conduct an additional outage that will affect all customers on the Bolivar Peninsula for approximately two hours. We hope to have all service restored later this evening, and will provide updates as crews work. — Entergy Texas (@EntergyTX) June 8, 2021

Rev. Adam Chaney told KHOU 11 he's with four Houston families who rented a home on Bolivar and they've been miserable since Monday. Temperatures were close to 90 on one of the hottest days of the year.

"This is insane. Why did Entergy do this on this week?" Chaney asked in an email. "What will all of these vacationers, families, small children do? Will the companies who own all of these rental properties refund hundreds and hundreds of renters?"

Chaney said there are eight adults and six children, ages 1 to 9.

"Last night was absolutely miserable. No one was able to sleep longer than a few minutes at a time. One child now has a 101 fever. All of our food, more than $1,000, has now been lost," he said.

Chaney said restaurants are closed because they don't have power either and the wait for the ferry is hours long because everyone is trying to leave.

"This feels like the trauma of the February freeze all over again."

Galveston County officials have opened a cooling station at the High Island Independent School District for people who may be seeking power or shelter according to the Daily News.

"Once fully energized, the new High Island Substation will almost double the amount of electric service and improve reliability for residents and businesses on Bolivar Peninsula," Ron Fletcher, Entergy Texas customer service manager, said in a statement Sunday before things went wrong.