Early morning wreck involving 3 cars sends Jefferson County deputy to hospital

BEAUMONT, Texas — Beaumont police are investigating a wreck involving a Jefferson County Sheriff’s deputy.

Police Officer Carol Riley confirms with 12News that a driver was traveling in the wrong direction on Eastex Freeway and Dowlen near Target. The driver struck the deputy’s patrol unit head on around 4:20 a.m. Sunday.

The crash impacted the vehicle of an unidentified couple, officers say. Police believe the driver may have been impaired. This investigation is ongoing.

The deputy was released from the hospital and is expected to live.

This is a developing story. We will update you when or if we receive more information.