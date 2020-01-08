Reports: TikTok deal with US in the works Saturday

It was unclear by earlier in the day Saturday what legal argument the administration would take on the matter.

A deal is reportedly fast in the works to possibly have Microsoft acquire all of the United States' operations of the incredibly popular social media app TikTok, according to multiple reports citing sources familiar with the deal.

Negotiations were reportedly still ongoing Saturday, and as Axios reported, citing a source familiar with the situation, a deal is said to be on the president's desk.

Earlier Saturday, Reuters cited two unidentified sources which the news agency says are familiar with the Chinese side. According to that report, China's ByteDance is said to have possibly agreed in some way to divest in TikTok's U.S. operations.

As Axios points out, Microsoft was not one of the Big Tech companies that testified earlier in the week before Congress regarding antitrust. This could give the company more of acquisition ability over others in Big Tech.

President Trump said Friday that he would take action as soon as Saturday to ban TikTok, a popular Chinese-owned video app that has also been seen as a source of national security and censorship concerns for U.S. officials.

Trump’s comments Friday to reporters while aboard Air Force One came after reports revealed that the White House has been planning to order China’s ByteDance to sell TikTok, the Associated Press reported. Related reports say Microsoft is in talks to buy the app. TikTok has said it has tens of millions of U.S. users and hundreds of millions globally.

But, its Chinese ownership has raised concerns about censorship of videos and the potential for sharing user data with the Chinese government.