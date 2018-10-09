The Department of Public Safety is investigating an accident that killed three 18-year-olds.

The accident happened just before 6:00 pm on highway 787 in Hardin County near Saratoga.

Reports indicate that a 2015 Nissan Rogue was traveling westbound on FM 787 followed by a 2003 Chrysler van. The driver of the Nissan stopped to make a left turn onto Hunter Road. The Chrysler van stopped behind the Nissan. As both vehicles were stopped, the Chrysler van was rear-ended by a 2013 Chrysler 200 passenger vehicle. The impact of the collision pushed the van into the Nissan and caused the Chrysler 200 to spin into the eastbound traffic lanes. The Chrysler 200 was then struck by a 2003 Ford.

The driver of the Chrysler, 18-year-old Caringtin Mosley of Batson, was pronounced deceased by Justice of the Peace Jackie Werner at the scene.

Her passengers, 18-year-old Garrett Saulters of Votaw and 18-year-old Alix Neel of Batson, were both pronounced deceased by Justice of the Peace Jackie Werner.

The fourth occupant of the Chrysler 200, 17-year-old Jaron Benavides of Kountze, was transported by medical helicopter to St. Elizabeth hospital with serious injuries.

The driver of the Chrysler van, 71-year-old Kenneth Mathews of Beaumont, was transported to St. Elizabeth hospital with serious injuries.

The driver of the Ford, Arthur McMahon, 75, of Thicket, was transported to St. Elizabeth hospital with serious injuries.

The driver of the Nissan, 74-year-old Margaret McAdams of Saratoga, was not injured.

This is an ongoing investigation.

