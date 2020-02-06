BEAUMONT, Texas — In Southeast Texas, gatherings to remember George Floyd continue to take place. Dozens showed up at Rogers Park on Monday evening to show their support for justice.

Organizers at Rogers Park wanted to hold an event that would be peaceful and impactful.

Those in attendance gathered with signs and chants to show support for justice and equality.

Mother Stephanie Johnson came to the rally to show support, and had her daughter and son at her side.

"I just felt like it was a good time to come out here. Of course, I'm just trying to set an example and I'm just setting an example for them," Johnson said.

For roughly an hour, the group stood along Dowlen Road to share their voice toward drivers passing by.

Tray Puckett was also there to show his support.

"It just touches me to see everybody out here, even the Caucasians. All of us coming together for one cause," Puckett said.

Beaumont Police were spotted passing by and parking near the park to ensure things remained peaceful.

The protest did remain peaceful, which is something Beaumont Police Chief Jim Singletary appreciates.

"This is a tough time and our citizens are handling it so well so far," Singletary said. "All we want to do is make sure we can help them do what they want to do peacefully and protect them also."

Monday's protest wasn't held by any particular organization. The event was planned by a group of friends who wanted to show it takes the community to inspire change.

"I'm just glad everybody is coming together, just unity. No justice, no peace. Black lives matter," Puckett said.

Chief Singletary encourages these gatherings and protests to remain friendly.

He wants to remind those who are participating to keep in mind that any sort of violence won't be tolerated.

"If there's any destruction of property, if there's any vandalism, if there's any violent acts committed we will take appropriate action. We will not let Beaumont turn into some of these other cities," Singletary said.

A "Let Your Voice Be Heard Gathering" is scheduled for Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. at the Port Arthur Pavilion on Procter Street.

Also on 12NewsNow.com

Trump threatens to deploy US military unless states halt violent protests

'Hate just hides': Biden vows to take on systemic racism

100+ arrests made in San Diego after Sunday's protests





