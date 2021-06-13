'Loved by his family, friends and everyone who met him' | Man dies from Austin mass shooting on Sixth Street

"He was looking forward to marrying his high school sweetheart of 10 years and starting a family," his brother told KVUE.

AUSTIN, Texas — The brother of a man killed in Austin's Sixth Street mass shooting over the weekend is opening up about their family's loss.

Austin police identified the man killed as 25-year-old Douglas John Kantor, and KVUE and Austin American-Statesman's Tony Plohetski confirmed Kantor was visiting Austin from New York.

Kantor's brother, Nick Kantor, told KVUE that Douglas had received a bachelor's degree in computer engineering, a master's degree in business and was working for Ford Motor Company.

Nick Kantor gave KVUE the following statement:

"Doug J Kantor, originally from Airmont, New York, had recently been living in Michigan after completing four years in Michigan State in computer engineering. Soon after getting his bachelors degree he was employed with the Ford Motor Company. While continuing his education at the University of Michigan, he bought his first house and received his Masters Degree in business. He motivated everyone he came in contact with, was a team player and advanced quickly in the IT department at Ford working as a product manager. He also developed a website for his brother and fathers Air Conditioning & Heating business. He was looking forward to marrying his high school sweetheart of 10 years and starting a family. He was loved by all who knew him and had an infectious smile that would light up any room. He was loved by his family, friends and everyone who met him. This senseless tragedy has put an end to all his dreams."

Douglas John Kantor was one of fourteen people shot in the early morning hours on Saturday on Sixth Street.

Authorities have now zeroed in on two suspects in the shooting, according to Plohetski. As of Saturday afternoon, police said one person is in custody. On Sunday, officials told KVUE and the Austin American-Statesman that the person is a juvenile. At this time, it is not clear what charges they may face. Further details on the second suspect are not known.

The detained suspect's age was not immediately released, and because he is not an adult, his identity and court records in the case likely will remain confidential.

Anyone with information or who may have witnessed the shooting or what happened before the shooting is asked to call 911 or the police tip line at 512-472-TIPS.