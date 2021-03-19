Lawsuit details: 13 suits filed against Texans QB Deshaun Watson

The women’s allegations range from exposure to sexual assault while massaging the Houston Texans quarterback.

HOUSTON — As of Monday, more than a dozen lawsuits against Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson have been filed on behalf of women accusing the athlete of sexually inappropriate behavior, and in some cases, sexual assault.

Local attorney Tony Buzbee announced last week he would be representing the women, most of whom are massage therapists and small business owners. Buzbee claims several others have also contacted him about suing the NFL player.

Watson called the first lawsuit “baseless” but hasn’t responded to the other lawsuits that have been filed.

In different lawsuits, Watson faces allegations of causing emotional distress, indecent exposure, sexual harassment and sexual assault.

The women's claims all share a similar story.

All the women say they had never met Watson prior to the alleged incidents; he usually initiated contact with them on Instagram, and often requested a Swedish massage, according to the lawsuit documents.

Buzbee claims his clients agreed to the appointments despite having suspicions about a high-profile athlete seeking them out. The lawsuits also take shots at the NFL, claiming it is "notorious for a culture that fosters sexual assault and harassment."

Here's what we know about each case.

WARNING: Contains graphic details

Jane Doe #1

The first lawsuit accuses Watson of civil assault during a massage at her home last March.

According to the lawsuit, Watson repeatedly asked the woman to focus on his groin area. She said he “purposely” exposed himself and “purposely” touched her with his penis.

The woman says she abruptly ended the massage and Watson later apologized.

Jane Doe #2

The woman is a massage therapist in Atlanta who said Watson contacted her on Instagram last August and agreed to pay for her flight to Houston.

They met at the Houstonian Hotel where he had a suite. The lawsuit alleges Watson refused to cover his genital area with a towel, repeatedly encouraged her to massage there and in other inappropriate areas and touched her with his penis

She said Watson only paid half of what she was owed and later contacted her about getting a massage in Atlanta, but she didn’t respond

Jane Doe #3

The third lawsuit filed alleges sexual assault during a massage at a Houston office building in December 2020.

The woman accused Watson of asking her to massage his genitals, then forcing her to perform oral sex.

The woman said she blacked out from fear and now suffers from panic attacks, anxiety and depression.

Jane Doe #4

The lawsuit says Watson initially contacted the licensed esthetician’s boss, asked for a photo of the plaintiff and asked if he could give the plaintiff a massage.

During the first appointment in September, the woman said Watson became aroused and asked her what she was going to do about it.

She said she was afraid to complain because she didn’t want to risk her job or career.

During the next appointment in October, the woman said Watson told her she was wearing too many clothes, tried to kiss her and tried to put his penis in her hand.

She said she cut the session short and Watson became angry and left.

Jane Doe #5

This massage took place in September 2020 at a Houston salon where the woman rents a room, according to the civil assault lawsuit.

The woman alleges Watson asked if he could be naked and if it was okay if he became aroused, but she told him to cover himself.

She said he “continued to move his body in a way that would cause his penis to repeatedly touch the plaintiff’s hand.”

Jane Doe #6

The massage therapist said Watson was respectful at the beginning of the massage in October 2020.

But she said he began moving in a “provocative manner” and exposed himself.

When Watson arrived for a second massage in November, she said he caught her off guard and kissed her, then asked her to focus on his buttocks and penis area.

She refused but said he moved in a way that his penis touched her hand.

The civil assault lawsuit alleges he offered to pay extra for a massage in that area and she refused, so he got angry and left.

Jane Doe #7

The woman, who said she’s massaged several professional athletes in the past, said Watson contacted her through Instagram last June.

She said he told her “I make a lot of massage therapists uncomfortable and it’s really hard for me to find someone who will meet my needs …”

The lawsuit alleges Watson kept knocking his towel off, exposed himself and touched her with his penis.

She said she felt “trapped, angry and dirty.”

Jane Doe #8

In early March, Watson reached out to a licensed massage therapist who runs her own practice in Georgia, according to the lawsuit.

It alleges Watson inquired about a $55 promotion the woman was advertising on Instagram and requested she meet him at a location in Atlanta, but inevitably the appointment was held at her private business suite in Buckhead, Georgia.

During the session, the lawsuit said Watson exposed himself and made several sexual advances, which the woman refused, and then he left.

Jane Doe #9

In late January, Watson allegedly reached out to the owner of a small massage business requesting services.

According to the lawsuit, Watson made several sexual advances, including exposing himself and asking the woman to message his groin. She said Watson left once he accepted that she wasn't going to comply with his requests.

The client claims the alleged encounter has left her with deep emotional trauma and has even impacted her marriage.

Jane Doe #10

The lawsuit, which involves a spa worker in training to become a licensed massage therapist, describes a more graphic interaction.

In June 2020, the woman was asked to meet Watson at a hotel after he arranged an appointment through her spa manager, according to the lawsuit.

The lawsuit claims Watson groped the woman before suddenly leaving without paying full price. The documents said the manager told the woman she was underpaid because “she had not given [Watson] what he wanted.”

A month later, the same woman claims she got a direct message from Watson on Instagram requesting a massage. At the time, court documents said she was unaware it was the same man from the alleged hotel incident.

According to court documents, she agreed to meet with Watson at the spa at a time they would be mostly alone. She recognized him when he arrived, and the lawsuit states Watson apologized for his previous behavior and said, “he had never been rejected by a woman before.”

The lawsuit claims the woman was “embarrassed” and “humiliated” as the player allegedly made several inappropriate advances, including demanding sexual acts before leaving the spa.

She is currently receiving psychiatric counseling for trauma she endured during the alleged incident, the lawsuit said.

Jane Doe #11

Court documents said the woman normally offers professional cosmetic services, such as teeth whitening and detoxing.

In July 2020, the lawsuit alleges Watson reached out to her on Instagram asking if she was an esthetician and she said no but offered to refer him to one. He allegedly declined her offer and asked if she would given him a Swedish massage.

According to the lawsuit, the woman told Watson massages aren't her expertise but she would be willing to try. Court documents said she was willing to give the massage in the hopes that having a celebrity client would further promote her business.

They arranged a session at the woman's house over the phone, according to the lawsuit. According to the lawsuit, Watson requested "she wear something comfortable that she likes to wear around the house."

During the session, according to court documents, Watson asked the woman to massage his groin and private area. It also alleges the player touched himself inappropriately and then ejaculated on the woman. He then left the house.

Immediately afterward, the lawsuit said the woman called a friend and told her what happened. It said the woman felt "violated, disgusted and ashamed."

Jane Doe #12

The woman, who is a professional massage therapist that offers mobile services, got a direct message from Watson on Instagram in July 2020, according to court documents.

The lawsuit alleges they eventually agreed to meet at a Houston hotel on the afternoon of August 2, 2020.

Court documents said Watson kept asking if he could remove his towel, but the woman told him no. Soon, according to the lawsuit, Watson began demonstrating "aggressive behavior" and demanded the woman touch him in a sexually inappropriate manner.

At one point, the lawsuit alleges the woman went to the bathroom and Watson was completely naked when she returned. He allegedly asked if she would be willing to "do more" for extra money.

According to the lawsuit, when the woman declined, Watson was angered and told her to leave.

Jane Doe #13

The woman, who is a licensed esthetician and owns a skincare business in Houston, claims she got a direct message on Instagram from Watson in mid April 2020.

According to court documents, Watson came to the spa for a massage, which started out normal aside from his request to be covered with only a hand towel.

Some point into the massage, the lawsuit alleges Watson's requests became increasingly inappropriate and the woman was eventually asked to perform a sexual act.

The lawsuit said the woman reluctantly followed Watson's instructions.

She was left "confused and mortified" and later confided in her mother about the incident, according to the lawsuit.

Watson’s response

After Buzbee announced the first lawsuit, Watson responded on Twitter with a written statement. He called Buzbee a “publicity-seeking lawyer” who, before filing suit, “made a baseless six-figure settlement demand," which he says he "quickly rejected."

Watson wrote, “I have never treated any woman with anything other than the utmost respect.”

No criminal charges have been filed.