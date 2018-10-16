GALVESTON — The Coast Guard is searching for two boys missing near Galveston.

The boys, ages 16 and 11, were last seen in the water near 17th Street and Seawall Boulevard. Coast Guard personnel on watch received a report that the boys were near the jetties around 6:30 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 15.

A Coast Guard helicopter and a boat are being used in the search. The Galveston Police Department and the Galveston Island Beach Patrol are also involved.

The Coast Guard asked that anyone with information call (281) 464-4854.

GET NEWS & WEATHER ALERTS | Download the 12News App to your mobile device

This is a developing story. We will update with more as soon as we receive confirmed information.

© 2018 KBMT