HOUSTON — The Coast Guard rescued three mariners after their vessel began to fill with water near Port Arthur.

Coast Guard Sector Houston-Galveston watchstanders were notified that a vessel had run aground and had began taking on water on Saturday.

There were three mariners aboard on the southern side of the Sabine Pass Jetty, according to a news release.

A Station Sabine 45-foot response boat-medium crew was launched. The crew was able to transfer the three mariners onto the response boat.

The mariners were then taken to Coast Guard Station Sabine.

The Coast Guard was notified by a good samaritan vessel of a 16-foot vessel, according to a news release.

Officials said no injuries were reported. The owner plans to retrieve the vessel from the jetties at a later time, according to the release.

