Battleship Texas move to Beaumont backed by city leader groups

Early projections showed that bringing the ship to Beaumont could cost around $5 million.

BEAUMONT, Texas — A Beaumont city councilman is revealing more information about the possibility of bringing the historic Battleship Texas to Beaumont.

The Beaumont City Council received a letter this week from the Beaumont Board of Realtors endorsing the idea of bringing the ship to Beaumont, according to Mike Getz.

In July 2021, the city said it was looking into the possibility of Battleship Texas being moved from its current location near the San Jacinto Battleground State historic site to Beaumont.

Early projections showed that bringing the ship to Beaumont could cost around $5.275 million on the low-end estimate. The estimate does not include parking requirements, the location for ticket sales, or a gift shop.

Getz announced early Saturday morning that since the ship is owned by the Battleship Texas Foundation, the foundation would be responsible for maintenance fees and not taxpayers.

The process of relocating the ship goes deeper than costs. In order to create a tourist attraction, the ship needs to be visible to travelers on I-10.

Getz posted a photo, along with the Saturday announcement, of where the ship could be placed to be seen by the many drivers along the interstate highway.

“If the ship is berthed in the Neches River as depicted in this picture, it would be seen from the Purple Heart Memorial Bridge that has over 200,000 people a day crossing it on Interstate 10,” Getz said.

The council previously discussed a location further north in the Neches River, to avoid blocking the view from the Riverfront Park. The problem is that the city doesn't own that land.

Even if they acquire the land, the city must build the dock and make the ship accessible.

Getz said other organizations have endorsed bringing this historic ship to berth in the Neches River including the Jefferson County Historical Commission, the Neches River Festival, and the Beaumont Main Street.

Beaumont remains in the running to become the home of Battleship Texas even though the city council has delayed the decision on the issue multiple times. The Battleship also has a chance of being moved to Baytown.