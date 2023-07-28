Chambers County Sheriff's Office investigating after 12-year-old child drowns in pool Friday morning

Jefferson County Justice of the Peace, Pct. 1 Ben Collins Sr. tells 12News the child had disabilities.

WINNIE, Texas — The Chambers County Sheriff's Office is investigating the drowning of a 12-year-old child in Winnie.

Chambers County Sheriff Brian Hawthorne tells 12News the 12-year-old was found floating face down by a family member in a pool Friday morning. Deputies were dispatched to Fig Ridge Road in Winnie around 10:53 a.m.

A family member started CPR until deputies arrived and the deputies did CPR until EMS arrived.

The child was taken to CHRISTUS St. Elizabeth Hospital in Beaumont where he was pronounced dead at 12:02 p.m., according to Hawthorne.

Sheriff’s office detectives are investigating, but Hawthorne says it is believed to be an accidental drowning.

The judge has ordered an autopsy.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.