Bridge City teacher struck, killed by hit & run driver Sunday evening

Officers found evidence at the scene that indicated the vehicle was a silver Toyota Tundra.

BRIDGE CITY, Texas — Bridge City police have identified a person of interest after a well-loved substitute teacher was struck and killed by a driver who fled the scene.

Tiffany Handley, 40, was hit around 7:30 p.m. Sunday night in the 400 block of Jones as she was walking her dog, Bridge City Police Captain Richard Teague told 12News on Wednesday.

Handley died due to her injuries.

Officers found evidence at the scene that indicated the vehicle was a silver Toyota Tundra.

The Toyota was found Tuesday along with a person of interest.

Captain Teague told 12News officers want to thank local residents and business owners who gave police information that helped find the suspect vehicle.

The name of the person of interest has not yet been released.

GET NEWS & WEATHER ALERTS | Download the 12News App to your mobile device

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.